On Tuesday, May 19, 2020 William Harper Crow age 83 of Parkville. Beloved husband of Barbara A. (nee Howard) Crow of 62 years; devoted father of Michele Bailey and Matthew H. Crow and his wife Tina; grandfather of Joshua Bailey and his wife Alexandra, Ryan Bailey and his wife Hannah, Justin and Jillian Crow; great grandfather of Zachary Bailey.
The family will receive friends at the family owned Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Road, Timonium, MD 21093 on Thursday, May 21 from 2-4 and 7-9 PM where a Funeral Service will be held on Friday, May 22 beginning at 11:00 AM. Interment to follow at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please remember William with memorial contributions to the Ashland Presbyterian Church, 116 Ashland Road, Hunt Valley, MD 21030. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 20, 2020.