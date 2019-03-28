William "Bill" H. Greb Sr., age 83, of Forest Hill, MD passed away on March 25, 2019 in Parkville, MD. Born in Parkville, he was the son of Charles and Freda (Huber) Greb and husband of the late Betty Lou (Heck) Greb. He was a founding member of Carney Rod and Gun Club, and enjoyed hunting, fishing and trapshooting. He could fix anything, enjoyed woodworking, and was a friend to everybody. Mr. Greb is survived by his son, William H. Greb Jr. (Trish); daughter, Kathy Robinson; grandchildren, Billy (Julie), Nikki, Amy, Eric, Natalia, Shelby, Harley and Mason; great grandchildren, Olivia, Brooklyn, Bella, Brielle, Jayden, Cameron and Isaiah; Longtime companion (Sweetie), Joan Beaver; Joan's daughter, Joni (Ben) and son, Eddie. He was preceded in death by his sons, Bobby and Steven and brothers, Charles Greb and George Greb.Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD on Saturday, March 30, 2019, from 9-11 am with a service following at 11 am. Interment will take place in Highview Memorial Gardens.Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary