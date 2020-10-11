1/
William Henry Miller
William Henry Miller passed away peacefully at Seasons Hospice on October 5, 2020 at the age of 88 years. William served in the Air Force and was an active member of the American Legion. For more than 30 years, he worked at Baltimore Gas & Electric Company. He enjoyed travel and square dancing. William is survived by his children Kim Miller, Alcia Quiambao, Colleen Corddry, Larue Groves, Rebecca Pleines, Michael Miller, Matthew Miller and his 10 grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex, 300 Mace Avenue on Monday, October 12th, 2020 at 7:30 pm. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, October 12th, 2020 from 7 – 9 pm. Inurnment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Connelly Funeral Home
OCT
12
Funeral service
07:30 PM
Connelly Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Connelly Funeral Home
300 Mace Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
410-687-7100
