William Herr Sr.


1925 - 2019
William Herr Sr. Notice
On August 10, 2019, William G. Herr Sr., 94, of Street, beloved husband of the late Marise Herr; devoted father of Linda A. Wheeler & her husband Eddie, Brenda M. Pace & her husband Michael, William G. Herr, Jr. & his wife Pamela; cherished grandfather of Brian W. Wheeler, William G. Herr, III, Paul E. Herr & his wife Trish and the late Eddie L. Wheeler, Jr.; great grandfather of Gavin & Parker Herr; brother of the late Mary Kuebler.

Services & Interment Private.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 14, 2019
