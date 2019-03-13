|
On March 11, 2019 William P. loving son of the late Estell and Noah Hicks, and beloved husband of the late Betty Lou Hicks and loving father of William W. Hicks and wife Linda, Larry Ray Hicks and fiance JoAnne, Linda Carol Beckman and husband Glenn, and the late Sharon Elaine Machen; Dear brother of JoAnn, Thelma and Bobby Hicks, and the late John, Mae, Irene and Gary. also survived by loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mr. Hicks was the recipient of 4 Bronze Stars and 1 Purple Heart from the Korean War. Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home of Charles S. Zannino Funeral Service P.A. 263 S. Conkling Street from 5 to 9 P.M. on Friday March 15. A prayer service will be on Saturday March 16, at 10:30 A.M. at the Funeral Home. Interment OakLawn Cemetery with military honors.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 13, 2019