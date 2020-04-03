|
William "Bill" Hill of Havre de Grace Maryland passed away peacefully on March 28, 2020. He had just celebrated his 73rd birthday and referred to it as "my best birthday ever" with spontaneous fun from friends and family. He will be dearly missed by those who knew him. Born in Clarksville, Maryland, he was the son of the late Hugh Bailey and Eleanor Jane Hill, and husband of Barbara J Hill. He earned a Bachelor's degree in history from Western Maryland College, and a Master of Divinity from Duke University. While attending Duke University, he met his wife, Barbara. Initially, he served as a minister in the United Methodist Church and later pursued a career in computers. Bill ministered unto the Lord his whole life and pointed many to what God had done and could do in their lives among many circumstances. He understood people. He loved children which led him to volunteer in the Awana club at church. He had a passion for finance and that led him to help people get debt free to truly live free. He enjoyed vegetable gardening, watching the blue birds feed on the deck, and hunting where he watched the sunrise and sunsets. As an outdoorsman, he planned everyday according to the weather. When it came to the end of life, he wanted everyone to know he was at peace with God. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Bill is survived by his wife of 48 years, Barbara J Hill; his son Benjamin D. and wife Christina "Nina" Hill, daughter Kimberly J. Jordan, three grandchildren Henley, Bailey, and Piper Lainey Hill, and his sister Martha Wilford.
A celebration of his life will be held at Fellowship Chapel in Jarrettsville, Maryland on June 13 at 11am. Please check the church website at fellowshipchapel.info for any changes and the most up to date information.
Contributions may be made to Awana at 1 East Bode Road, Streamwood, IL 60107 in memory of Bill Hill.
Memory tributes maybe left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020