William Holmes, age 88, of Jarrettsville, MD passed away on January 3, 2020 at Greater Baltimore Medical Center in Towson, MD. Born in Fullerton, MD, he was the son of the late Walter and Ada (Needer) Holmes. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving his country for 22 years before retiring. He was a Purple Heart recipient in the Korean War and was a member of the Old Guard while stationed at Fort McNair. He was a member of William Waters United Methodist Church in Jarrettsville. He loved hunting, fishing, farming, and woodworking.
William is survived by his wife of 66 years, Betty (Trout) Holmes; son, Gregory (Sharon) Holmes; daughter, Cynthia (Emory) Scarff; grandchildren Jason Holmes, Joshua (Gina) Holmes, Amy (Anthony) DeLaHunt, Abby Scarff and Andrew (Mackenzie) Scarff; great grandchildren, Elyssa Holmes, Conner Holmes, Elaina Holmes, Jackson DeLaHunt, Chase DeLaHunt, Aliza Holmes, and Marcelene Scarff; sister, Catherine Ebright; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Emma (Roe) Mink, Alice (Burnis) Neal, June (Harold) Arnold, April (James) Smith and Mary (Joseph) Moore and brothers, Carville (Tina) Holmes, Anthony Holmes and Paul (Polly) Holmes. He was predeceased by an infant sibling.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home at William Watters United Methodist Church, Jarrettsville, MD on Friday, January 10, 2020, from 10-11 am with a service to follow at 11 am. Interment will take place in William Watters U.M.C. Cemetery.
Contributions may be made to William Watters United Methodist Church, 1452 W. Jarrettsville Road, Jarrettsville, MD, 21084.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 8, 2020