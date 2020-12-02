Winterstein: On November 30, 2020, William Howard, Sr., beloved husband of the late Helen, (nee Matschulat); devoted father of William Howard Winterstein, Jr and wife Lola, and Robert C. Winterstein and wife Donna; loving grandfather of Ryan and Kristi; also survived by 6 great-grandchildren; dear brother of Charles Winterstein and wife Jean.



Visiting at Lassahn Funeral Home, (Overlea), 7401 Belair Rd. Thursday 2-5 PM. Funeral services and interment will be private. Contributions may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 7910 Belair Rd., Nottingham, MD, 21236.



