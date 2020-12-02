1/
William Howard Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Winterstein: On November 30, 2020, William Howard, Sr., beloved husband of the late Helen, (nee Matschulat); devoted father of William Howard Winterstein, Jr and wife Lola, and Robert C. Winterstein and wife Donna; loving grandfather of Ryan and Kristi; also survived by 6 great-grandchildren; dear brother of Charles Winterstein and wife Jean.

Visiting at Lassahn Funeral Home, (Overlea), 7401 Belair Rd. Thursday 2-5 PM. Funeral services and interment will be private. Contributions may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 7910 Belair Rd., Nottingham, MD, 21236.

Baltimore Sun: Please run Wednesday, 12/2/20 and Thursday, 12/3/20

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Lassahn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lassahn Funeral Home
7401 Belair Road
Nottingham, MD 21236
410-665-2000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved