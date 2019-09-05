Home

Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Monkton
16924 York Road
Monkton, MD 21111
410-343-3000
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Monkton
16924 York Road
Monkton, MD 21111
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Monkton
16924 York Road
Monkton, MD 21111
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Clymalira United Methodist Church
William Howard Yates

William Howard Yates Notice
On September 1, 2019; William Howard Yates, age 66 of Phoenix; beloved husband of Debbie Mae Yates nee Shepperd; beloved father of Beth Shepperd Yates-Hobbs and her husband James, Travis William Yates and wife Kristin; loving son of Ruth Ann Yates and the late James Harrison Yates Sr; cherished grandfather of Jamie,Grayson and Cooper Hobbs; dear brother of James Yates Jr and wife Nancy, and Donald Yates; father and mother in law, the late Harold and Louise Shepperd; brother in law of Donald Shepperd and wife Linda, Dale Shepperd, Darlene Shepperd, Doug Shepperd and wife Carolyn and the late David Shepperd; also survived by a sister in law Shelly Shepperd, also many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will honor and celebrate Billy's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-16924 York Road-Monkton on Sunday, September 8 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM with a funeral service 11 AM Monday at Clynmalira United Methodist Church. Interment Clynmalira United Methodist Church Cemetery. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 5, 2019
