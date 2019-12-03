|
William J. Bower, Jr., died November 29, 2019, husband of Catherine M. (nee Schott) Bower, father of Will Bower, III and his wife Michele and Christina Stichweh and her husband Rob, grandfather of Ethan, Holden and Reese, brother of Donna Robinson and her husband Allen. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and by two very special nephews, Frank Bower and his wife Debbie and John Bower and his wife Joan. He was preceded in death by two brothers, John and Charles Bower.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 5pm to 7pm at the Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 10:00 am at Sacred Heart of Glyndon, 65 Sacred Heart Lane, Reisterstown, MD 21136. Interment in Oaklawn Cemetery. For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 3, 2019