William J. Coyle, 86 passed away on September 20, 2019; loving husband of Miriam Coyle; beloved father of Kevin Coyle, Kathleen Coyle (David Baughman), Michael Coyle (Laura Enkoji); Mary Pat Hartline (Eric), Beth Coyle (Bob Burke), Brian Coyle (Jee) and the late William Coyle, Jr.; dear father-in-law of Ellen Coyle; devoted brother of Joan McNamara, Bernadette Brennan and the late John Coyle; cherished grandfather of Bill, Peter, Quinn, Jake, Maya, Matthew, Mary Kate, Owen, Ty, and Miles.
The family will receive friends at the Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, Maryland 21093 on Monday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Church, 101 Church Lane, Cockeysville, MD 21030 on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 11AM. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be directed in Mr. Coyle's memory to , 600 Reed Road, Broomall, PA 19008. A guest register is available at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 22, 2019