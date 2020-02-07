Home

McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 838-4040
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Catholic Church
William J. Foley, age 92, of Bel Air, MD passed away on February 4, 2020 at Cadia Healthcare Renaissance in Millsboro, DE. Born in Pottsville, PA, he was the son of Charles and Florence (Ginther) Reilly and husband of 66 years to the late Theresa Ann Foley. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and worked as a Ceramic Engineer. William was a member of St. Margaret Catholic Parish for 48 years, was a loyal Oriole fan and an avid reader.

William is survived by his daughter, Patricia Pawloski her husband, David; granddaughter, Jennifer Lynn Pawloski; sister, Mary Teresa Potenziano; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Sarah L. Griffiths and brother, Robert P. Reilly.

Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Monday, February 10, 2020, from 2-4 & 6-8 pm. Services will be held on Tuesday, February 11 at St. Margaret Catholic Church at 10 am. Interment will take place in Gardens of Faith Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to Pets on Wheels, P.O. Box 44176, Baltimore, Maryland 21236 or , PO Box 50, Memphis, TN, 38101.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 7, 2020
