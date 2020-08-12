1/1
William J. Guido Sr.
1940 - 2020
On August 10, 2020 William J. Guido Sr. of Glen Burnie beloved husband of Rosemary E. Guido (nee Baynes) and devoted father of Angela N. Bayne and William J. Guido Jr. Loving grandfather of Isabella and Henry Bayne and Kyle McKinnon and dear brother of Gary Guido and Rosemarie Mitchell. Friends may call on the family Thur. from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Hwy. S.E., Glen Burnie, MD 21061. Mass of Christian Burial at will be celebrated on Friday, at 11:00 A.M. in Christ the King Catholic Church at Holy Trinity. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, PA
AUG
13
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, PA
AUG
14
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, PA
421 Crain Highway, S.E.
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
410-766-2200
August 11, 2020
I will deeply miss my Uncle Bill. He was a wonderful man with such a kind heart. I will hold the memories close and will always remember all that he was to our family. My sincerest condolences.
Danielle Guido-Lavis
Family
