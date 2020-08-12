On August 10, 2020 William J. Guido Sr. of Glen Burnie beloved husband of Rosemary E. Guido (nee Baynes) and devoted father of Angela N. Bayne and William J. Guido Jr. Loving grandfather of Isabella and Henry Bayne and Kyle McKinnon and dear brother of Gary Guido and Rosemarie Mitchell. Friends may call on the family Thur. from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Hwy. S.E., Glen Burnie, MD 21061. Mass of Christian Burial at will be celebrated on Friday, at 11:00 A.M. in Christ the King Catholic Church at Holy Trinity. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store