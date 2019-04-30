|
On April 27, 2019, William J. Huller beloved husband of Mary L. Huller; devoted father of Shawn, Frances, Linda, Debbie, Brian and Kerry; loving brother of Harry N. Huller. Also survived by 8 grandchildren.The family will receive friends Thursday, May 2nd, 4-8pm at the MacNABB FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 301 Frederick Road, Catonsville. A Funeral Mass will be said on Friday, 10am, at St. Gabriel Catholic Church 6950 Dogwood Road, Woodlawn. Interment Lakeview Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor, St. Martin's Home, 611 Maiden Choice Lane, Catonsville, MD 21228-3698.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019