William J. Kreis

William J. Kreis Notice
William J. Kreis, aged 61, passed away on December 6th due to complications from pneumonia in Cooperstown, NY where he resided with his devoted partner, Ms. Rochelle Plummer. Beloved son of the late Raymond S. and Marguerite C. Kreis of Towson, Md., he was the youngest of six children, Spencer, Marguerite, Bernie (late), Joey (late), and Gerry. He is survived by Spencer Kreis of the Villages, Fla., Marguerite and John Foley of Shrewsbury, Pa., Gerry and Joseph DePetris of Towson, Md.,nephew, Shawn Foley, his wife, Suzie, and their children, Clare, Tom and Joe, and nephew Courtney Foley, Liz Murphy, and their children, Lillian and Teagan Foley, and Hart Murphy. Willie was much loved and will be dearly missed by all. Services will be postponed until after the holiday season.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 15, 2019
