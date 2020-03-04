|
On March 3, 2020 William "Zeke" Lenczycki passed away. He was the beloved husband of Joan Gittings Lenczycki; devoted father of Sharon Andrews and her husband Jim and the late Michael W. Lenczycki; cherished grandfather of Brad Andrews and Dylan & Hayley Lenczycki and their mother Tara; dear brother of Dorothy Jarboe; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Family members and friends may gather at the Ambrose Funeral Home, Inc.,1328 Sulphur Spring Road, Arbutus, on Wednesday from 6PM-8PM and Thursday from 3-5PM & 7-9PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30AM at the Our Lady of Victory Church, 4414 Wilkens Ave. Baltimore, MD 21229. Interment will follow in the Meadowridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, gifts will be accepted in memory of Bill at Mount Saint Joseph High School, 4403 Frederick Ave., Baltimore, MD 21229 or www.msjnet.edu/giving. Please reference William Lenczycki in the memo line.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 4, 2020