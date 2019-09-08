Home

William J. Preis


1924 - 2019
William J. Preis Notice
On September 4, 2019; WILLIAM J. PREIS, SR.; beloved husband of the late Aimee Claire Preis (nee Gorman); loving father of William Joseph (Barbara) Preis, David (Bonnie) Preis, Cynthia (Dan) Vidmar, and the late Patricia "Patsy" Preis; cherished grandfather of Timothy (Julie) Preis, Mary Catherine "Katie" (Chris) Fenlon, Patrick Preis, Marc Preis, Meghan (Mark) Vidmar-Mudrick, Brigit Vidmar, Matthew Vidmar, and Brian Vidmar; devoted great grandfather of Natalie and Nolan Fenlon. He was preceded in death by his brothers; Robert, Bernard, and Roland.

A graveside service is planned at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery. Arrangements by Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Disabled American Veterans, VARO Federal Building, Rm 1229, 31 Hopkins Plaza, Baltimore, MD 21201.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 8, 2019
