On June 4, 2020 William J. "Bill" Schlaffer passed away. He was the beloved husband of Meg Shabow; devoted father of Gary Schlaffer and his wife Lorenne, Susan Stamboni and her husband Dan, Kevin Shabow, and Kasey Shabow; cherished grandfather of Christine Kopalchick and her husband Eric, Quinn Shabow, Meredith Shabow, Brittany Boyd, Natalie Shabow, Julia Shabow, Hallie Schlaffer, Kayla Shabow, and Ryan Schlaffer; loving great-grandfather of Eric, Alaina, Laila, and Ari; dear uncle of Christopher Pukalski.
A receiving of friends will be held on Friday, June19, 2020 from 5-8 PM, where a memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 12:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jun. 8 to Jun. 14, 2020.