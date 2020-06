On June 4, 2020 William J. "Bill" Schlaffer passed away. He was the beloved husband of Meg Shabow; devoted father of Gary Schlaffer and his wife Lorenne, Susan Stamboni and her husband Dan, Kevin Shabow, and Kasey Shabow; cherished grandfather of Christine Kopalchick and her husband Eric, Quinn Shabow, Meredith Shabow, Brittany Boyd, Natalie Shabow, Julia Shabow, Hallie Schlaffer, Kayla Shabow, and Ryan Schlaffer; loving great-grandfather of Eric, Alaina, Laila, and Ari; dear uncle of Christopher Pukalski.A receiving of friends will be held on Friday, June19, 2020 from 5-8 PM, where a memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 12:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com