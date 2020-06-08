William J. Schlaffer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On June 4, 2020 William J. "Bill" Schlaffer passed away. He was the beloved husband of Meg Shabow; devoted father of Gary Schlaffer and his wife Lorenne, Susan Stamboni and her husband Dan, Kevin Shabow, and Kasey Shabow; cherished grandfather of Christine Kopalchick and her husband Eric, Quinn Shabow, Meredith Shabow, Brittany Boyd, Natalie Shabow, Julia Shabow, Hallie Schlaffer, Kayla Shabow, and Ryan Schlaffer; loving great-grandfather of Eric, Alaina, Laila, and Ari; dear uncle of Christopher Pukalski.

A receiving of friends will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 5-8 PM, where a memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 12:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jun. 8 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc.
9705 Belair Road
Baltimore, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved