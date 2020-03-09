|
On March 6, 2020, William J. Seidl, Sr.; beloved husband of the late Evelyn Y. Seidl (nee Small); devoted father to David M. Seidl and his wife Patricia M. Seidl, and William J. Seidl, Jr. and his wife Carolyn T. Seidl; loving grandfather to Brandon M. Seidl and his wife Stephanie L. Seidl and their two children, William J. Seidl, III, Charles D. Seidl and his wife Holly B. Seidl and their two children, and Sean M. Seidl and his child; beloved son to the late Frank Seidl and Anna Seidl (nee Kraus); dear brother to the late Arnold B. Seidl, Donald G. Seidl, Arthur E. Seidl, and Ruth H. Roth.
William J. Seidl, Sr. proudly served in the United States Army where he fought in the Korean Conflict during 1951 and 1952.
Family and friends may call at the Miller-Dippel Funeral Home at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair RD, Nottingham, MD 21236, on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, from 1pm-3pm; at which time a funeral service will begin. Interment services will be private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be directed to Epiphany Lutheran Church-Parlor Roof Restoration Fund, 4301 Raspe Ave., Baltimore, MD 21206. Condolences may be left for the family at www.miller-dippelfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 9, 2020