On June 24, 2020, Dr. William J. Vitale. Born on July 28, 1927 to immigrant Italian parents. Educated at Poly. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps during WWII and served as a navigation instructor. After the war he attended Loyola College and subsequently Georgetown Medical School. He was a beloved Baltimore family physician for over forty years. Dr. Vitale was a very successful entrepreneur. He founded Jason Pharmaceuticals, the manufacturer of Medifast, a worldwide weight control program. He had a lifelong passion for golf, aviation and woodworking.



Beloved husband of Maria E. Vitale; devoted father of James Vitale (Jennifer), Barbara Wood (Bill) and Susan Reynolds (Scott); loving grandfather of Gordy, Peter, Nikki, Juliette and James; also survived by many step-children, step-grandchildren, step-great grandchildren and his devoted assistant Maria Martin.



Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (beltway exit 26) on Sunday June 28th from 4 to 6 PM where a Funeral Service will be held on Monday, June 29th at 10 AM. Due to gathering size limits, there may be a wait to enter the building. Facemasks are required. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dr. Vitale's memory may be made to TRU Rescue; P.O. Box 27; Phoenix, MD 21131.



