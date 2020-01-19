Home

Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-8720
More Obituaries for William Ingram
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William K. Ingram

William K. Ingram Notice
On Friday, January 10, 2020, William K. Ingram, U.S. Army Veteran, age 83, of Baltimore, MD. Beloved husband of the late Virginia (nee Buss) Ingram for 55 years; loving father of Mark Ingram and his wife Debbie and Randy Ingram; proud Opa of Mindy Stadtlander and her husband Adam, Jen Pato and her husband Jason, Rob Ingram, Ken Ingram, Stacy Holton and her partner Ariel Ortiz, and Nick Holton and his wife Jessica; Great Opa of Liam, Brahm and Judah Stadtlander, Izzie, Dean, Ellie and Hunter Pato, Grayson and Ryen Ortiz and Cailynn Holton. He is also survived by one sister, Starlet Cherry of Georgia and was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters. William was an avid golfer, enjoyed going to Oriole games, watching the Ravens play and participating in the Family Fun Run for Angel Park.

Services and interment private. In lieu of flowers, please remember William with memorial contributions to the Perry Hall Recreation Council c/o Angel Park, 9033 Honeygo Blvd., Perry Hall, MD 21128. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 19, 2020
