Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
410-795-0300
Viewing
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mount Olive U. M. Church
Randallstown, MD
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Olive U. M. Church
Randallstown, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Link
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Keith Link Sr.


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Keith Link Sr. Notice
William (Bill) Keith Link Sr., known as "Bunny" due to his birth on Easter Sunday 1933, went to be with his Lord on October 14, 2019, at the age of 86. Devoted husband of Virginia May Link (Hoffmaster), for 56 years. Loving father of Alesia (Dean) Kruckenberg and Keith (Dolly) Link. Devoted grandfather of Casey Willey, Ashley (Pete) Mullinax, Debbie (Alan) Kietzman, and Travis Link; and great-grandfather Hayden and Stella Kietzman and Patrick Mullinax.

Family and friends will be received at Mount Olive U. M. Church in Randallstown on Tuesday October 22, 2019; viewing begins from 10- 11 AM with a service led by Rev. Sheridan Allmond to follow at 11am.He had a special love for all animals, so those desiring may contribute to an animal charity/organization of their choice. Online Condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
Download Now