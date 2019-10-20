|
|
William (Bill) Keith Link Sr., known as "Bunny" due to his birth on Easter Sunday 1933, went to be with his Lord on October 14, 2019, at the age of 86. Devoted husband of Virginia May Link (Hoffmaster), for 56 years. Loving father of Alesia (Dean) Kruckenberg and Keith (Dolly) Link. Devoted grandfather of Casey Willey, Ashley (Pete) Mullinax, Debbie (Alan) Kietzman, and Travis Link; and great-grandfather Hayden and Stella Kietzman and Patrick Mullinax.
Family and friends will be received at Mount Olive U. M. Church in Randallstown on Tuesday October 22, 2019; viewing begins from 10- 11 AM with a service led by Rev. Sheridan Allmond to follow at 11am.He had a special love for all animals, so those desiring may contribute to an animal charity/organization of their choice. Online Condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 20, 2019