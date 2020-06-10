William Kenneth Holcomb, 80, of Churchville, passed away on June 4, 2020. William was the loving spouse of Mary Jo Holcomb and the late Joyce Hughes Holcomb; father of Zachary Holcomb, Kelley Ruby Hazel Holcomb, William K. (Kenny) Holcomb Jr. (Katherine) and Fanny Tyburski (Scott); step-father to Jennifer Grant Melanoski, Jimmy Fields, Andrew Grant, Brianna Grant and the late Jamie Grant; grandfather to Nicholas Beattie (Nick), Shelbee Holcomb, Austin Holcomb (AJ), Jillian Tyburski, Benjamin Tyburski, Noelle Holcomb, and Aliza Holcomb; brother to Shirley Preskitt, Louis Holcomb, Joyce Aquillar, and John Holcomb. Funeral services to be held June 12, 2020 for family and close friends only due to COVID restrictions. Live streaming available at mccomasfuneralhome.com.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Rally Against Parkinson's, P.O. Box 221, Bel Air, MD 21014 or www.rallyagainstparkinsons.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 10, 2020.