William Kissinger
On the afternoon of November 21, 2020, William I. Kissinger, passed away at the age of 76. A native to Bel Air he attended Bel Air High School, played football at the University of South Carolina and earned a degree in Accounting from University of Baltimore.

He met the love of his life, Debbie Kissinger in 1966, waited two years to ask her out, but once he did they married less than a year later. He loved to say that they had been married for 104 years, 52 for each of them.

He and Debbie have lived in Monkton, MD for the past 35 years where they are dedicated members of the St. James Episcopal Church and active members of Hillendale Country Club.

He was a generous spirit who loved travel and golf almost as much as spending time with his family. He is survived by his beloved and adoring wife, Debbie Kissinger, children to Maggi Gallagher (Jason) and Ned Kissinger (Margo) and treasured grandchildren Hannah, Hollie, Madelyn, Henry, Zoey and Kieran as well as his sister Lois Kelly (Bill) and niece Audra Porter (David) and great nephews Will and Luke.

Due to the pandemic in person services will be limited to immediate family but be made available for others to join remotely. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in the name of Bill Kissinger to St. James Episcopal Church, 3100 Monkton Rd. Monkton, MD 21111.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Nov. 24 to Nov. 29, 2020.
November 23, 2020
Dear Debbie,
So sorry to hear of Bills passing not that I knew him well it was obvious he was a kind good natured man.My best to you and your family.
Sincerely,
Drew Norman
Drew Norman
Friend
November 23, 2020
Dear Debbie, Maggie, Ned and family,
We are so very sad and sorry to hear about your loss. Bill was one of those ‘larger than life’ personalities. Fortunately for us, we enjoyed both his business acumen as clients and his penchant for the good life as friends. We will miss him. May God bless all of you! With deepest sympathy, Rich & Pat Nicholson
Pat Nicholson
Friend
