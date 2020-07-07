Fondly known as Bill, he was surrounded by love in his passing. Beloved son of the late William and Margaret Kneavel, Bill was born on December 20th, 1929 in Baltimore, MD. He is survived by four daughters and one son, Sharon Selah, Linda Fredeking, Jean Mancini, Sally Kneavel Foster, William T. Kneavel; Son-in law's Herbert Fredeking and Gabriel Mancini; 6 grandchildren, Bradford Dumont, Katrina Edgar, Christopher Mancini, Sally Sturmfeltz, Robby Foster, Maddison Kneavel; and 7 great-grandchildren, Cohen (6), Emma (6), Harper (5), Lilly (2), Jack (4), Ryen (2) and Brady (4 months). Bill was predeceased by his loving sister Joan Shettle and brother-in-law, Jack Shettle.



Bill graduated from both Loyola Blakefield High School and Loyola College, was a navy veteran, retired business owner, and consultant. He proudly continued working until his 90th birthday. He and his wife Jean were avid golfers, gardeners, and were dearly loved by friends and family. Recognized as a man of integrity, honor and high moral standards, he will be forever remembered and admired by all who knew him.



A private graveside service will be held on July 8, 2020, at Dulaney Valley Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to Seasons Foundation or Catholic Charity of Baltimore.



Seasons online: https://seasonsfoundation.org/donate. By mail: Seasons Hospice Foundation, 8537 Solution Center, Chicago, IL 60677



Catholic Charities of Baltimore online: https://www.catholiccharities-md.org/donate/donate. By Mail: Catholic Charities of Baltimore, 320 Cathedral Street. Baltimore, MD 21201



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store