Kyle Sauer passed away on April 14, 2020 at the age of 33 after a long battle with cancer. He died at his home in Dover, PA surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife and high-school sweetheart, Danielle (Scruggs), his mother Elaine Sauer (White) and her partner Tony Dryden, his father Bill Sauer and step-mother Donna Sauer as well as aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. He will be remembered for his kind and selfless nature, his dry wit, his love of literature, music and the Baltimore Ravens. Kyle was a committed environmentalist and was an ardent pacifist. A celebration of his life will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the www.cancer.org/involved/donate or to Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center https://engage.pennstatehealth.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 21, 2020