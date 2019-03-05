|
William L. Denny, age 95, of Bel Air, MD passed away on March 1, 2019 at his home. Born in West Jefferson, NC, he was the son of Marion and Bonnie (Davis) Denny and husband of 64 years to the late June (Campbell) Denny. He was a pump mechanic for water treatment, enjoyed fishing, camping and was a dedicated Baltimore Orioles fan.Mr. Denny is survived by sons, Bill Denny of Quarryville, PA and Randy Denny of Bel Air; daughters, Willa Harkins of Jarrettsville and Elaine Nowinski of Bel Air; 10 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 12-1 pm with a service to follow at 1 pm with Rev. Kenneth E. Tipton officiating. Interment will take place in Harford Memorial Gardens, Aberdeen, MD.Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019