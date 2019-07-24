|
On Saturday, July 6, 2019 William Louis Loving, U.S. Vietnam Army Veteran of Cockeysville, age 75. Beloved husband of Virginia Hamilton; devoted step father of Mark Gurley; dear brother of Walter Meyers; loving step grandfather of Daniel Gurley; also survived by many loving relatives and friends.
A private memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please remember William with memorial contributions to . Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefuplalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 24, 2019