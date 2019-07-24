Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-8720
Resources
More Obituaries for William Loving
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William L. Loving

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William L. Loving Notice
On Saturday, July 6, 2019 William Louis Loving, U.S. Vietnam Army Veteran of Cockeysville, age 75. Beloved husband of Virginia Hamilton; devoted step father of Mark Gurley; dear brother of Walter Meyers; loving step grandfather of Daniel Gurley; also survived by many loving relatives and friends.

A private memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please remember William with memorial contributions to . Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefuplalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now