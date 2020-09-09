1/1
William L. Peters
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
August 3, 1957 – August 30, 2020 - William L. Peters of Towson, Maryland, died suddenly and unexpectedly on Sunday, August 30, 2020. Bill was born and raised in Cooperstown, NY, and graduated from Cooperstown Central School (NY) in 1975. He then attended Lehigh University, Bethlehem. PA, where he was President of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity and graduated in 1979 with a degree in business administration.

Bill went on to the US Navy Officer Candidate School in Newport, RI. As a commissioned officer, Bill served on the frigate USS Truett while on active duty. In 1988, Bill left active duty, remained in the Navy Reserve, and ultimately retired after 21 years of service as a Commander (O-5).

A new career following the Navy is what brought Bill to Baltimore. Bill worked in the banking industry for a number of different banks as a Commercial Lender, a Sr. Business Relationship Manager and finally as a Credit Analyst with Wells Fargo.

Bill and Trina Van Tassell (formerly of Oneonta, NY) were married on July 4, 1992 in Cooperstown. Their son, Michael was born in 1998. Bill was very involved with Michael's lacrosse games, as a coach in his early years, as a team parent in later years and as a fan and spectator always. Bill also enjoyed playing tennis and paddle at L'Hirondelle Club.

Bill was a loving, kind and caring husband to Trina and father to Michael, who were his foundation. Bill leaves his two brothers, Ted (Patrice) and Jim (Robin), his sister, Melissa Peters Barry (Tom), and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves his brother-in-law, Brian Van Tassell, and mother-in-law, Marilyn Van Tassell and many truly good friends. Bill was predeceased by his parents, Theodore and Margaret, and his father-in-law, Morgan Van Tassell.

Funeral plans are currently undecided due to Covid-19. Those wishing to commemorate Bill's life are encouraged to consider donations to the Wounded Warrior Project or the CLL Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 9, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved