William L. Sprucebank was born in Baltimore on August 6, 1932 to the late George and Marie Sprucebank. Mr. Sprucebank proudly served in the U.S. Army. William L. Sprucebank passed away at Good Samaritan Hospital on November 27, 2020. His brother John N. Sprucebank preceded William in death. Those left to cherish his memory are his nephews John N. Sprucebank Jr., David S. Sprucebank (Sharon), and R. Mark Sprucebank (Carol). Friends may call on the family Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM with a service at 12:30 PM at Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Hwy. S.E., Glen Burnie, MD 21061.