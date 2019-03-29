Home

Berkeley Springs - Berkeley Springs
95 Union Street
Berkeley Springs, WV 25411
304-258-1015
William Lally Sr.

William Alexius Lally, Sr., age 77, of Berkeley Springs, WV, died at Cadia Healthcare of Hagerstown, Hagerstown, MD. Born November 28, 1941 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Patrick Francis and Anne Josephine Miller Lally. He was member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. William graduated from Mount St. Joseph High School in Baltimore, MD. He was a writer for News American for 30 years. William worked for the Social Security Administration and for Congress woman Helen Bentley. William is survived by his wife of thirty-five years, Dolores Emory Lally at home, three children, William Alexius Lally II and Brian Michael Lally both of Baltimore, MD, June Marie Roscoe of Park City, UT, two sisters, Mary Rossbach and Clare Maher both of Baltimore, two brothers, Patrick Michael Lally and John Lally both of Baltimore, MD, five grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one infant sister, Anne Therese Lally. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Berkeley Springs, WV will be at a later date. Burial will be private. Online condolences may be expressed at www.helsleyjohnsonfh.com. Arrangements are being handled by Helsley-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 95 Union Street, Berkeley Springs, WV.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 29, 2019
