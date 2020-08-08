Larkins, On Thursday, August 6, 2020 William Larkins, age 96 of Timonium. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy June (nee Stanley) Larkins. Loving father of William David Larkins, Bonnie Ault, Eileen Koehler and her husband Lee, Terry Gordon and her husband Glenn. Brother of the late Walter, the late Harry and the late George Larkins. Loving Grandfather of Shaun, Casey, Rick, Samantha, Charlie, Kayla and Sabrina. Loving Great Grandfather of Wyatt, Tanner, and Mason.
A graveside service with military honors will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 at the Moreland Memorial Park beginning at 12 P.M.. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com