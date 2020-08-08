1/
William Larkins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larkins, On Thursday, August 6, 2020 William Larkins, age 96 of Timonium. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy June (nee Stanley) Larkins. Loving father of William David Larkins, Bonnie Ault, Eileen Koehler and her husband Lee, Terry Gordon and her husband Glenn. Brother of the late Walter, the late Harry and the late George Larkins. Loving Grandfather of Shaun, Casey, Rick, Samantha, Charlie, Kayla and Sabrina. Loving Great Grandfather of Wyatt, Tanner, and Mason.

A graveside service with military honors will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 at the Moreland Memorial Park beginning at 12 P.M.. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Moreland Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-8720
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved