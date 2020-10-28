1/
William Law
On Monday, October 26, 2020 William Law age 97 of Cockeysville, MD. William Law served in the Royal Air Force. He was the beloved husband of the late Agnes (nee Wenn) Law; loving father of Carol A. Burros and her husband Robert J.; grandfather of Evan Burros and his wife Maggie and Bryan Burros and his wife Mackenzie; great grandfather of Sutton and Isla Burros.

Services and interment private. In lieu of flowers, please remember William with memorial contributions to Shriners Hospitals for Children, c/o Boumi Temple, 5050 King Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21237. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 28, 2020.
