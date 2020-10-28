On Monday, October 26, 2020 William Law age 97 of Cockeysville, MD. William Law served in the Royal Air Force. He was the beloved husband of the late Agnes (nee Wenn) Law; loving father of Carol A. Burros and her husband Robert J.; grandfather of Evan Burros and his wife Maggie and Bryan Burros and his wife Mackenzie; great grandfather of Sutton and Isla Burros.
Services and interment private. In lieu of flowers, please remember William with memorial contributions to Shriners Hospitals for Children
, c/o Boumi Temple, 5050 King Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21237. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com
.