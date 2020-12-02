On Friday, November 27th, 2020, William Lee Jr. passed away in the loving presence of his family. Born on May 26, 1944 in Baltimore, MD to William and Elizabeth (Burgess) Lee, William was the beloved husband of the late Shirl Lee (nee Stocksdale); devoted father of Christopher Lee (Kimberly) and Anthony Lee (Katherine); dear brother of Alice Thompson and life-long buddy to Rick Der; devoted grandfather of Madison, Scarlett, McKenzie, and Camden. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. William was pre-deceased by his parents William Lee, Sr. and Elizabeth Lee (nee Burgess) and by his sister Phyllis Thompson.
William graduated from Baltimore Polytechnic Institute and was a surveyor and designer for Whitman, Requardt & Associates for thirty-nine years until he retired. William also proudly served his country in the First and Second Battalion, 110th Field Artillery Regiment in the Twenty-ninth Division of the U.S. Army National Guard-honorably discharged after thirty-nine years at a rank of First Sergeant E-8.
Due to gathering size limits, all services will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to the American Cancer Society
