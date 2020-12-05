William L. Bradshaw, Jr. of Dundalk, MD passed away December 1, 2020 at the age of 73. He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years Joanne Bradshaw (nee Gisriel); devoted father of William E. Bradshaw and his wife Michelle, and Daniel N. Bradshaw and his wife Gigi; cherished grandfather of Daniel N. Bradshaw, Jr., Jason M. Bradshaw and his wife Natalie; great-grandfather of Justine Engman, Preston, Khiana, & Landon Bradshaw; dear brother to Billie Jean Scott and her husband Dickie; loving uncle of Andrew and Philip Scott, Donna Harris, and their children of Salem, Virginia. William is predeceased by his parents, William and Thelma Bradshaw, sister Norma L. Bradshaw, daughter-in-law Deborah M. Bradshaw, and granddaughter Lynn M. Engman. He was retired from the I.U.O.O.E Local 37 working for Whiting & Turner Contractors for 40 years.



