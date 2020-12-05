1/1
William Lee Bradshaw Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William L. Bradshaw, Jr. of Dundalk, MD passed away December 1, 2020 at the age of 73. He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years Joanne Bradshaw (nee Gisriel); devoted father of William E. Bradshaw and his wife Michelle, and Daniel N. Bradshaw and his wife Gigi; cherished grandfather of Daniel N. Bradshaw, Jr., Jason M. Bradshaw and his wife Natalie; great-grandfather of Justine Engman, Preston, Khiana, & Landon Bradshaw; dear brother to Billie Jean Scott and her husband Dickie; loving uncle of Andrew and Philip Scott, Donna Harris, and their children of Salem, Virginia. William is predeceased by his parents, William and Thelma Bradshaw, sister Norma L. Bradshaw, daughter-in-law Deborah M. Bradshaw, and granddaughter Lynn M. Engman. He was retired from the I.U.O.O.E Local 37 working for Whiting & Turner Contractors for 40 years.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk - Dundalk
7110 Sollers Point Rd.
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-285-2900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved