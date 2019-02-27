Home

William Lee Morton Notice
On February 22, 2019, William 'Bill" Lee Morton, beloved husband of Elizabeth Morton, loving father of Adrienne Savage and Alexis Morton. He is also survived by a host of relatives and friends.Friends may visit THE FAMILY OWNED MARCH FUNERAL HOME WEST, INC., 4300 Wabash Avenue, on Thursday from 8:30 AM,until 8:00 PM, where the family will receive friends from 5 PM to 7 PM. The family will also receive friends on Friday at 10:00 AM at The Masonic Temple, 1307 Eutaw Place, followed by funeral services at 11:30 AM.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 27, 2019
