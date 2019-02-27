|
|
On February 22, 2019, William 'Bill" Lee Morton, beloved husband of Elizabeth Morton, loving father of Adrienne Savage and Alexis Morton. He is also survived by a host of relatives and friends.Friends may visit THE FAMILY OWNED MARCH FUNERAL HOME WEST, INC., 4300 Wabash Avenue, on Thursday from 8:30 AM,until 8:00 PM, where the family will receive friends from 5 PM to 7 PM. The family will also receive friends on Friday at 10:00 AM at The Masonic Temple, 1307 Eutaw Place, followed by funeral services at 11:30 AM.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 27, 2019