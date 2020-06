Or Copy this URL to Share

Share William's life story with friends and family

Share William's life story with friends and family

William Milton Lehmuth passed 6/18/20. Survived by wife Gail (Urspruch); children Brian&Deana; grandchildren Aidan, Grayson&Brianna, siblings Joseph,Charles &Virginia. No services will be held. Condolences can be sent to 2873 Andrews Lake Rd, Felton DE 19943.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store