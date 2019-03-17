William Leo Northedge, age 85, of Belcamp, MD passed away on March 8, 2019 at Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace, MD. Born in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of Rose (Northedge) Neilson and husband of Catherine M. Robertson. A veteran of the Army, he worked as a plant manager for a can manufacturer. He was a past member of the Elks Lodge in Essex, loved watching sports and was a huge Ravens and Orioles fan. He was a good husband, father and family man. He was a man who sacrificed for his family making sure he provided for them. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Norman J. Northedge of Ashburn, VA; daughter, Lana Anders of Holiday, FL; grandchildren, Lauren Northedge and Samantha Mitchell; step children Jean Warble and Joseph Sirbaugh; step grandchildren, Michelle Bortmes, Jason, Joshua, Jesse, and Justin Swieczkowski and Addie Cannazzarro. He is predeceased by his first wife, Caroline Ross, sister, Betty Giesler and step daughter, Jacqueline Hammacher. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019, from 2-3 pm at McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD with a Memorial Service at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Humane Society of Harford County, 2208 Connolly Road, Fallston, MD, 21047. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at mccomasfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary