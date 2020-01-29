|
|
On January 27, 2020, William "Bill" R. Long, Jr. passed away. He was the beloved husband of the late Miriam Laukeman Long; devoted father of Donald R. Long and his wife Denise, and the late William J. Long, Sr. and his surviving wife Susan; loving grandfather of Amanda Long and her fiancé Brian Phipps, William J. Long, Jr. and his wife Adrienne, and Kenneth Long and his wife Carrie; cherished great-grandfather of Trey, Kaitlyn and Jackson Long; dear brother of Julia Schroeder and her late husband Jake, and the late Fred Long and his late wife Dorothy, and Marie O'Donnell and her late husband Woodrow.
Bill served in the United States Navy during WWII as a Navy Bombardier. He flew many missions over the Pacific Ocean and Japan. Bill was shot down on August 11, 1945 over Tokyo Bay, where he was captured and held as a Japanese prisoner of war at Camp Ofuna.
Family and friends are invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair RD, Nottingham, MD 21236, on Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 3-5pm and 7-9pm. A funeral service will be held on Friday, at 10am, at St. Michael Lutheran Church. Interment services will follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Bill's name to St. Michael Lutheran Church (9534 Belair RD, Nottingham, MD 21236). Condolences may be left for the family at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 29, 2020