October 27, 1922 - September 19, 2019
For 96 years William "Bill" Morris Davis was a sturdy, tenacious presence in our lives. For 72 years, he was married to Agnes DeBoard Davis, and they have embodied something wonderful and enduring about family and marriage. Born in Mouth of Wilson, Virginia, Bill was a man of humble roots, and to nearly anyone who knew him, was the picture of hard work and perseverance. His love and devotion toward Agnes has always been evident and she, along with his family, God and country, NASCAR, and exceptional lawn maintenance, were among his truest loves in life. Watching them interact, we had the privilege of witnessing some of the best "banter" you can find, outside of a well-written sitcom. With his amazing trait of a human "GPS", this reflected his general course through life, which was steadfast and unwavering. A man with a remarkable memory and abiding goodness, his impact will live on with those who knew and loved him. He will be missed tremendously, but we are comforted to know that he is well and whole in his Heavenly home.
Bill leaves behind many loved ones: His loving wife, Agnes DeBoard Davis, their sons, Kenneth and Steven Davis, and daughters-in-law, Debbie and Maggie, their five grandchildren, Kristen Burger and husband, Melissa Davis, William B. Davis, Katie Davis, Sarah Gambe and husband, great-grandchild, Pearl Gambe, great-grandchild-to-be, "baby Burger," and many other loving friends and family members, from Maryland to Florida. We profoundly grateful for the time we had with him and are better for knowing him.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 30, 2019