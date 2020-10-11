Kurtines, William M died on October 5, 2020 after battling Alzheimer's disease for several years.
Born in Kulpmont, PA to Simon and Grace Kurtines, he had four sisters and one brother who were dear to him - Michele Jones, Selina Reuter, Jane Bush, James Koones, and the late Joan Yoder.
He moved to Baltimore, MD with his family at the age of 15 and went on to graduate from Patterson High School in 1962.
He served as an Infantry Platoon Leader in the 4th Infantry Division in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze star with Valor for his actions during the Tet Offensive.
He received his PhD in psychology from the Johns Hopkins University 1973, then settled in Miami, FL where he raised a family and spent 39 years as a distinguished psychology professor at Florida International University. Over his long career, he published many books and journal articles, and created the Miami Youth Development Project - a program for at-risk youth. He retired in 2012 to devote time to family.
He is survived by his spouse Marilyn Montgomery and his former spouse Carole Becker. He was a devoted father to Heather Kurtines Castro (Patrick) and Robyn Kurtines Evans (Joseph) and loving grandfather to Joey, Ava and Tyler.
Due to COVID, a private service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or the Disabled American Veterans
charity.