On July 26, 2019 William Aubrey Jr, son of the late Dr. William Aubrey Marshall,Sr and Sadie Marshall Douglass. He was also the only nephew of the late Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall. He is survived by step-brother Carlton C. Douglass and others who cared for him. Family will receive friends Friday 12 to 12:30 pm at the St. James Episcopal Church Arlington & Lafayette Ave with mass following. Interment Crownsville Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements Entrusted to Carlton C. Douglass Funeral Services, P.A. (410)- 669-1738.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 1, 2019