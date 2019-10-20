|
William McDonald "Mac" Russell, 68, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019. He was the loving husband of Stephanie Lynn House and father of their adored daughter, Taylor House Russell. Born in Durham, North Carolina, he was the son of the late William Harry and Lucy (Farmer) Russell. Mac earned a Bachelor's in Psychology from Duke University (Class of 1973) and a Master of Social Work from Florida State University. He had a long career dedicated to improving the lives of people with mental illness. His final position before he retired was with the Affiliated Sante' Group (Anne Arundel County) where he was a clinician and a mobile crisis team member. In addition to his wife Stephanie and daughter Taylor and her fiancé, Matthew Cassi, he is survived by brothers James Russell and his wife Carol and their son Rhett, and Chris Russell and niece, Autumn Russell; brothers-in-law Donald House and David House and his wife Asa and their children Alex, Meredith, William, Madison and Aemelia. He was preceded in death by his parents, son William Shawn Russell and daughter Layton Elizabeth House Russell, and brother David Russell. Services and Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the West Liberty United Methodist Church, 20400 W. Liberty Road, White Hall, MD 21161 (Steeple Fund).
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 20, 2019