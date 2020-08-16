1/1
William Mester
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mester, On August 10, 2020, William "Bill" J. Mester, Jr., beloved husband of the late Mary Louise "ML" Mester; devoted mother of Michael Mester & his wife Linda, Denise Lipinski & her husband Dave and Nancy Crabbe and her husband Robert; dear brother of Greg Mester & his wife Ginny, Joan Sakers & her husband Lowell, Joe Mester and the late Karen Zawisa & her late husband Steve; cherished grandfather of Nicole, Kristina, Adam, Brooke, Shane, David, Anthony, Lynsey and Shelby; great grandfather of Gabriella, Cade, Laney, Colton and 2 additional coming 2021. Also survived by many loving family and friends.

Plans for a Memorial Gathering are incomplete because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved