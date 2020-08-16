William Mester

Mester, On August 10, 2020, William "Bill" J. Mester, Jr., beloved husband of the late Mary Louise "ML" Mester; devoted mother of Michael Mester & his wife Linda, Denise Lipinski & her husband Dave and Nancy Crabbe and her husband Robert; dear brother of Greg Mester & his wife Ginny, Joan Sakers & her husband Lowell, Joe Mester and the late Karen Zawisa & her late husband Steve; cherished grandfather of Nicole, Kristina, Adam, Brooke, Shane, David, Anthony, Lynsey and Shelby; great grandfather of Gabriella, Cade, Laney, Colton and 2 additional coming 2021. Also survived by many loving family and friends.
Plans for a Memorial Gathering are incomplete because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
.