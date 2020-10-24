1/
William Mezoff
Mezoff. On October 20,2020, William Mezoff, Jr. passed away; beloved husband of Joan Mezoff (nee Becker); devoted father of Elizabth (Beth) Miller, husband James and Nicole Grauer, husband Jurgen; step-father of Dawn Quinn, husband Michael, Jeffrey Puhl, wife Julie and Brian Hemingway; loving grandfather of Chris(Brianne), Kim (Steve), Christina (Mike), Jennifer (Jason), Tommy, Stephen, Becca, Reilly, Nicholas, Sammi and Kaya; great-grandfather of Brooke, Jake, Brayden, Connor and Wyatt.

Family will receive guests at the Lassahn Funeral Home, Inc., 7401 Belair Road (Overlea) on Sunday 3-5 and 7-9 pm. Funeral services will be held at St. Michael Lutheran Church (Perry Hall) on Monday at 11 am. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 5050 King Avenue, Rosedale, MD 21237.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Lassahn Funeral Home
OCT
25
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Lassahn Funeral Home
OCT
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Michael Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Lassahn Funeral Home
7401 Belair Road
Nottingham, MD 21236
410-665-2000
October 21, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
