Mezoff. On October 20,2020, William Mezoff, Jr. passed away; beloved husband of Joan Mezoff (nee Becker); devoted father of Elizabth (Beth) Miller, husband James and Nicole Grauer, husband Jurgen; step-father of Dawn Quinn, husband Michael, Jeffrey Puhl, wife Julie and Brian Hemingway; loving grandfather of Chris(Brianne), Kim (Steve), Christina (Mike), Jennifer (Jason), Tommy, Stephen, Becca, Reilly, Nicholas, Sammi and Kaya; great-grandfather of Brooke, Jake, Brayden, Connor and Wyatt.
Family will receive guests at the Lassahn Funeral Home, Inc., 7401 Belair Road (Overlea) on Sunday 3-5 and 7-9 pm. Funeral services will be held at St. Michael Lutheran Church (Perry Hall) on Monday at 11 am. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children
, 5050 King Avenue, Rosedale, MD 21237.