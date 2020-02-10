Home

Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
410-766-7070
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
10:30 AM
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
William Michael Rebstock Notice
On February 8, 2020, William Michael Rebstock, of Glen Burnie; beloved husband of Gail; loving father of Dave Rebstock and his wife, Maryellen and Michael Rebstock; cherished grandfather of Justin, Tyler, Amalie and Trevor; beloved son of Jackie Rebstock and the late William Gilbert Rebstock; and dear brother of Richard Rebstock.

The family will receive visitors at the family owned Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave SW (at Crain Hwy) Glen Burnie on Weds., February 12th, from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thurs., 10:30 AM, in the funeral home chapel. For condolences, please visit

www.singletonfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 10, 2020
