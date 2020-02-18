Home

Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Isaac Jogues Church
9215 Old Harford Rd
Baltimore, MD
WILLIAM MICHAEL VALENTINE

WILLIAM MICHAEL VALENTINE Notice
On February 16, 2020 William Michael Valentine beloved husband of Nancy Marie Valentine (nee Boyle); dear father of William Christopher Valentine (Megan) and Tracy Marie Valentine; dear grandfather of Hannah C. and Ryan W. Valentine; devoted brother of Diana Longbottom, Michael Maciolek and the late Daniel Maciolek; devoted brother-in-law of Michael Boyle, Kathleen Boyle, Pamela Pahl and the late Patricia Boyle.

Friends may call at the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. on Tuesday and Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Thursday at 10:30AM at St. Isaac Jogues Church 9215 Old Harford Rd. Baltimore, MD 21234. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to Boy Scout Troop 124 C/O Mike Hureke, P.O.Box 309, Whiteford, MD 21160 or Police Assistance and Relief Fund 700 E. Joppa Rd. Towson, MD 21286. www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 18, 2020
